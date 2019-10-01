UPDATE 1-Lebanon c.bank says will provide dollars to banks to aid imports of fuel, wheat

(Adds market impact, economist)

BEIRUT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank introduced new steps on Tuesday to provide commercial banks with U.S. dollars to support imports of fuel, wheat and medicine, after some importers complained they had been unable to meet their needs at the pegged exchange rate.

The move led the Lebanese pound to strengthen against the U.S. dollar on a black market that has emerged of late, reflecting Lebanon’s deep economic problems, three sources familiar with the market said.

Last month, gas stations closed in a one-day strike because their operators said they could not secure dollars at the official exchange rate and were being forced to pay more in the parallel market. Millers complained of the same problem.

The central bank said in a communique that commercial lenders must ensure the credit lines were used exclusively for imports of fuel, wheat and medicine. Special accounts must be opened with the central bank for each purchase and it would get copies of all documents related to each transaction.

Central bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Monday that the measures would ease pressure on dollar demand at currency exchange shops.

The move led the Lebanese pound to strengthen against the U.S. dollar on the parallel market, where the local currency has recently weakened below the official pegged rate, said Marwan Mikhael, head of research at Blominvest Bank.

The parallel market rates on Tuesday was 1,540 and 1,550 pounds to the dollar, Mikhael said. A second source gave a rate of 1,555. On Monday, two sources put the rate at 1,570. Last week it changed hands at 1,600 pounds or higher.

The official exchange rate is 1,507.5 to the dollar.

The emergence of the parallel market for U.S. dollars has reflected wider economic problems afflicting Lebanon, a heavily indebted state that has suffered years of low economic growth and a slowdown in capital inflows from abroad.

The pound has been pegged at its current level for more than two decades.

“The central bank is freeing more foreign currencies for banks,” Mikhael said. (Reporing by Tom Perry, Laila Bassam and Nadia El-Goweily; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Kim Coghill)