May 23, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon's Aoun to begin consultations on new PM on Thursday -Berri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, May 23 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun will begin consultations with MPs on Thursday to pick the next prime minister, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said.

Aoun is obliged to designate as prime minister the candidate with the greatest support among MPs. Outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is widely expected to be selected again.

Berri made the announcement after meeting Aoun at the presidential palace, following the first session of the new parliament during which Berri was elected as speaker for the sixth time in a row. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Catherine Evans)

