LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s dollar-denominated bonds rose on Wednesday after rival parties neared a breakthrough in talks to form a new coalition government.

The 2025 issue jumped 0.832 cents to 78.946 cents, its highest level in five weeks, according to Tradeweb data.

Lebanon’s finance and foreign ministers will retain their posts, a senior official said on Wednesday, with Beirut on track to form a cabinet in days.