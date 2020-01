BEIRUT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday that a new government being formed will be the one to deal with the country’s Eurobonds, according to Lebanese broadcasters.

One of the world’s most indebted countries, Lebanon has $2.5 billion in Eurobonds due in 2020 including $1.2 billion maturing in March. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)