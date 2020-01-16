Lebanese economist Ghazi Wazni to be named finance min in new govt-sources

BEIRUT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Lebanese economist Ghazi Wazni is set to be named finance minister in a new government that is expected to be formed soon, senior political sources said on Thursday.

Wazni has served previously as a financial adviser to parliament’s finance and budget committee.

He will take on the role as the country deals with a deep financial crisis that has shaken confidence in its banking system and ability to repay one of the highest debt burdens in the world. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)