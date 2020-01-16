Bonds News
January 16, 2020 / 4:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanese economist Ghazi Wazni to be named finance min in new govt-sources

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Lebanese economist Ghazi Wazni is set to be named finance minister in a new government that is expected to be formed soon, senior political sources said on Thursday.

Wazni has served previously as a financial adviser to parliament’s finance and budget committee.

He will take on the role as the country deals with a deep financial crisis that has shaken confidence in its banking system and ability to repay one of the highest debt burdens in the world. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below