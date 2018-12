LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia would help Lebanon economically once it forms a new cabinet.

“As soon as we form the government, you will see Saudi Arabia take some serious steps towards Lebanon, helping Lebanon economically,” he said, speaking at Chatham House in London. (Reporting by Angus McDowall Editing by Robin Pomeroy)