BEIRUT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A group of Lebanese Sunni lawmakers allied to Iran-backed Hezbollah said on Wednesday that there was no breakthrough yet in stalled efforts to form a new government.

Walid Sukkarieh, speaking for the six lawmakers, accused Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri of blocking the process and refusing to recognise their gains in the general election. (Reporting by Angus McDowall)