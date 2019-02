BEIRUT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s new cabinet is not considering any new tax increases, Information Minister Jamal al-Jarrah said on Wednesday after a meeting on the government’s policy statement.

The government is committed to carrying out fast and effective reforms that could be “difficult and painful” to avoid a worsening of economic, financial and social conditions, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)