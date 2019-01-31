Lebanese leaders agree new government - political sources

BEIRUT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lebanese leaders reached a deal on Thursday to establish a new national unity government, three political sources from different factions said, a step that will end nine months of political wrangling over how to share out cabinet portfolios.

It will be the third government led by Saad al-Hariri, who has vowed to carry out economic reforms needed to put the public finances on a sustainable path and to unlock billions in funding to boost low growth.

The government will be announced on Thursday, the sources said. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)