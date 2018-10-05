FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanese party signals no breakthrough on gov't yet

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The leader of one of Lebanon’s main Christian parties said on Friday he didn’t want to create “artificial optimism” about a breakthrough in talks over a new government, a day after Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said one would be formed soon.

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil, in a televised news conference, stuck by his party’s existing demands for portfolios in the new unity government. Hariri said on Thursday the new government would be formed within a week to 10 days because the economy could not tolerate further delay. (Reporting by Beirut bureau; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

