Lebanon commits to quick reforms, warns could be painful - draft policy statement

BEIRUT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lebanon is committed to carrying out fast and effective reforms that could be “difficult and painful” to avoid a deterioration in economic, financial and social conditions in the country, the new government said in a draft policy statement.

The government formed last week is also committed to bringing down the debt-to-GDP ratio by boosting the size of the economy and reducing the budget deficit, it said in a draft seen by Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry/Ellen Francis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

