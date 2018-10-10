Lebanon's Berri says economy "very fragile", new government needed - al-Manar TV

BEIRUT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday the economic situation was “very fragile” and it was time for everyone to “shoulder their responsibilities” so a new government could be formed, al-Manar TV said.

Berri said some saw “a positive, promising atmosphere” in talks over the government, according to the TV station which is run by the Shi’ite Muslim group Hezbollah. Lebanese politicians have been unable to agree on a new power-sharing cabinet since a parliamentary election in May. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Andrew Heavens)