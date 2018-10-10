FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 10, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon's Berri says economy "very fragile", new government needed - al-Manar TV

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday the economic situation was “very fragile” and it was time for everyone to “shoulder their responsibilities” so a new government could be formed, al-Manar TV said.

Berri said some saw “a positive, promising atmosphere” in talks over the government, according to the TV station which is run by the Shi’ite Muslim group Hezbollah. Lebanese politicians have been unable to agree on a new power-sharing cabinet since a parliamentary election in May. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.