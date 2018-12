LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he hoped a new government would be formed by the end of the year, seven months after a general election.

Hariri, who was speaking at Chatham House in London, said negotiations on the formation of the new national unity government were in “the last 100 metres”. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Robin Pomeroy)