BEIRUT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon will have a new government within a week or ten days and the economy cannot withstand any more delay, Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said in a television interview on Thursday.

Since a parliamentary election in May, political wrangling has prevented Lebanon from forming a national unity government, raising concerns for the heavily-indebted economy. (Reporting by Ellen Francis Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)