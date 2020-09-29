Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Israeli PM is lying about group's missile sites

A man watches Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaking on television, inside a shop in Houla, southern Lebanon September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Tuesday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was lying about missile sites in Lebanon.

“A short while ago, the enemy’s prime minister spoke directly in a speech at the United Nations, saying things in order to incite the Lebanese people against Hezbollah, as usual,” said Nasrallah.

He added that Netanyahu was trying to provoke the Lebanese against Hezbollah with accusations of missile sites in Beirut.