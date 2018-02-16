FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 3:16 PM / in 20 hours

Hezbollah leader: U.S. must listen to Lebanon over Israel disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday said the Lebanese state needed to take a “firm and strong” position on disputes with Israel and said the group was ready to act if necessary.

Nasrallah said Lebanese officials must tell the United States to listen to Lebanon’s demands in order that “we hold Hezbollah back from Israel”.

“In the oil and gas battle, the only card (the Lebanese) have is the resistance,” Nasrallah said, in a reference to the Hezbollah movement.

If Lebanon’s Higher Defence Council asked Hezbollah to stop the Israelis, Nasrallah said the group would be “ready to stop them within hours”. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

