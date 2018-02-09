FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018

Lebanon will fully use energy block disputed by Israel - minister

BEIRUT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lebanese Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil vowed on Friday there would be full exploration in offshore energy Block 9, part of which lies in waters disputed by neighbouring Israel.

Lebanon said on Friday it had signed its first offshore oil and gas exploration and production contracts for two energy blocks. A consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek signed contracts for two of the five blocks that Lebanon put up for tender.

Israel and Lebanon have exchanged threats and condemnation over the tender, amid rising tensions over territorial and marine boundaries. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams)

