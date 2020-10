FILE PHOTO: Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz speaks at the third East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) meeting which is hosted by Egypt and brings together Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinians in Cairo, Egypt January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday it would continue to negotiate with Lebanon regarding their maritime border after a brief, initial meeting earlier in the day.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said in a statement he agreed that the Israeli delegation would push ahead with the talks “to give the process a chance”.