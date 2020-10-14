Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Lebanon, Israel held 'productive' border talks - U.S. and UN statement

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon and Israel held productive talks on Wednesday on their disputed maritime border, the United States and United Nations said after they helped mediate a meeting of the long-time foes.

“During this initial meeting, the representatives held productive talks and reaffirmed their commitment to continue negotiations later this month,” a joint U.S. and UN statement said after the one-hour meeting. The next meeting is planned for Oct. 28.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Ellen Francis

