FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 16, 2018 / 1:05 PM / in a day

Lebanon speaker: U.S. proposal on Lebanon-Israel disputed waters "unacceptable" - NNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Friday that U.S. proposals regarding the disputed Lebanon-Israel maritime border were “unacceptable”, state news agency NNA said.

He made the comment to acting Assistant U.S. Secretary of State David Satterfield, who on Friday met Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in addition to Berri.

The U.S. diplomat has been mediating between Lebanon and Israel over tensions including an Israeli border wall and Lebanon’s decision to begin exploring for offshore energy near a disputed patch of water, officials said.

“What is proposed is unacceptable,” Lebanon’s NNA cited Berri as saying. It is unclear exactly what the U.S. has proposed to Lebanon regarding the disputed waters.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.