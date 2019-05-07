Lebanon dollar bonds fall as tensions flare over austerity budget proposal

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve on Tuesday amid tensions over plans for big spending cuts in a draft austerity budget by the heavily indebted state.

The 2030 issue tumbled more than 1 cent in the dollar to their lowest level in a month, according to Tradeweb data.

Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday Lebanon was far from bankruptcy but warned that failure to pass a “realistic” budget to bring down the state deficit would be tantamount to a “suicide operation” against the economy.

Central bank workers walked out on Monday over the budget proposals that would cut their benefits though decided to suspend their strike on Tuesday.