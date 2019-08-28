Lebanon CDS hit record high, bonds under pressure amid escalating Israel tensions

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Lebanon’s sovereign debt against default jumped to a fresh record high and the country’s dollar-denominated bonds came under pressure again on Wednesday after mounting tensions with Israel.

Lebanon’s 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose by 21 basis points (bps) from Tuesday’s close to 1229 bps, data from IHS Markit showed.

The country’s eurobonds also came under pressure with the 2030 and 2035 issues both slipping around 0.5 cents to hit their lowest level on record, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)