Lebanon bonds climb as central bank promises dollars to importers

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s dollar-denominated government bonds climbed on Tuesday after the central bank introduced measures to provide commercial banks with U.S. dollars to support imports of fuel, wheat and medicine.

The country’s markets have been blighted by default worries for months but the central bank’s vow sent a 2037-maturing bond up 0.75 cents to 65.63 cents in the dollar and a 2032 issue to 65.51 cents, according to Tradeweb. Both were the highest level in a week. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones)