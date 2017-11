BEIRUT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon’s prime minister on Nov. 4 while in Saudi Arabia, said on Sunday he would return to his country within days.

Speaking in an interview with Future TV, a station affiliated with his political party, Hariri said he had offered his resignation in the interest of Lebanon. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Tom Perry and Laila Bassam; Editing by Peter Graff)