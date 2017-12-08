Lebanon, foreign powers urged to maintain non-interference policy

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World powers sent a clear message on Friday that the Lebanese policy of staying out of regional affairs should be adhered to and that foreign governments should not interfere in the country’s politics, France’s foreign minister said.

“Disassociation applies to everyone - inside and outside,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri after an international meeting on Lebanon. “These principles were reaffirmed this morning.”

Hariri warned that any breach of the policy of mutual non-interference would drag Lebanon back into the “danger zone”.