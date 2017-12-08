FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron says external powers must stop interfering in Lebanon
December 8, 2017 / 9:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Macron says external powers must stop interfering in Lebanon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called on all foreign powers to stop interfering in Lebanese politics and urged all Lebanese sides to fully implement a pact to keep out of regional conflicts.

“For Lebanon to be protected from regional crises it’s essential that all Lebanese parties and regional actors respect the principle of non-interference,” Macron said at the opening of international meeting on Lebanon in Paris.

“The meeting today must show the will of international community to see the policy of regional disassociation put into place effectively by all in the country.” (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

