FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon's dollar bonds gain, CDS fall as Hariri suspends resignation
Sections
Featured
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
Politics
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 11:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon's dollar bonds gain, CDS fall as Hariri suspends resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lebanon dollar bonds gained across the curve while yield premia and credit default swaps fell on Wednesday after Saad al-Hariri suspended his decision to resign as prime minister, easing a major political crisis.

Many of the country’s dollar bonds added around a cent or more and were well on their way to recover most of the losses sustained since Hariri’s shock resignation on Nov 4.

The 2027 dollar issue chalked up the biggest gains, adding 1.68 cents to trade at 94.25 cents.

Meanwhile, the average yield spread of Lebanon sovereign dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries fell by 9 basis points to 521 bps, their narrowest since Nov 6. Data from IHS Markit showed five-year CDS - the cost of insuring exposure to the Lebanon’s sovereign debt - fell 17 bps from Tuesday’s close to 549 bps. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Mike Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.