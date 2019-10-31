Bonds News
October 31, 2019 / 7:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon's president Aoun pledges cabinet of technocrats in new government

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun pledged on Thursday to form a new government in which ministers would be chosen by expertise rather than political affiliation, after the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri following weeks of nationwide protests.

In a televised address Aoun pledged to move the state away from its sectarian-based political system to a civil state calling sectarianism a “destructive disease”.

Protesters have called for a technocratic government and the end of a sectarian system where posts are allocated according to religious sects. (Reporting by Laila Bassam, Eric Knecht and Lisa Barrington; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below