BEIRUT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi denied on Wednesday any involvement in “illegitimate enrichment” after a public prosecutor brought charges against the bank and ex-prime minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanon’s National New Agency said earlier the prosecutor brought charges against Mikati, his brother and son, as well as the bank, for making gains by obtaining subsidised housing loans. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams)