Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

BEIRUT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behaviour by customers.
The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) said in a statement banks would continue to meet customer needs through ATMs and call centers. A union representing bank employees earlier called for the strike to continue on Wednesday.
Reporting by Ellen Francis