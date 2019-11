(Removes reference to amounts of capital in second paragraph)

BEIRUT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank has asked banks to raise their capital by up to 20%, amid nationwide protests that led the prime minister to resign last week, according to a central bank circular seen by Reuters.

It also asked banks not to distribute dividends for the 2019 financial year. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Kevin Liffey)