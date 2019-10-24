Lebanon banks to remain closed on Friday - statement

BEIRUT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banks will remain closed on Friday due to safety concerns amid nationwide protests but will reopen as soon as the situation stabilises, the country’s banking association said on Thursday.

In a statement carried on Lebanon’s state news agency, Lebanon’s Banking Association said: “Bank operations will be limited to providing wages of customers and employees at the end of the current month through ATMs.” (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Eric Knecht; editing by David Clarke)