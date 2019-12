BEIRUT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun postponed consultations with lawmakers to designate a new prime minister by one week until Dec. 16, the presidency said on Sunday.

The consultations, which had been scheduled for Monday, were postponed after Samir Khatib withdrew his candidacy for the position of prime minister. (Reporting by Laila Bassam Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Peter Graff)