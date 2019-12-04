Bonds News
December 4, 2019 / 3:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon's Aoun calls for consultations to designate new PM

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for formal consultations on Monday with lawmakers to designate a new prime minister, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.

Aoun is required to designate the candidate with the greatest support among Lebanon’s 128 lawmakers. The prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon’s sectarian system of government.

Saad al-Hariri, the outgoing prime minister, quit on Oct. 29 in response to protests against the ruling elite. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

