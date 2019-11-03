UAE central bank governor says it is studying aid to Lebanon

ABU DHABI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ central bank is studying aid to Lebanon and will make a recommendation to the Gulf state’s leadership, its governor said on Sunday.

“We decided to study and recommend to the leadership in light of developments recently,” Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri told reporters when asked whether the UAE had given any aid to Lebanon since that country’s prime minister visited last month.

Mansouri added that specifics had not been agreed upon and that he hoped the situation would improve in Lebanon, which is grappling with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war and nationwide protests. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Gerry Doyle)