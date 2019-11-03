UPDATE 1-UAE central bank: studying question of aid to Lebanon

(Adds detail)

ABU DHABI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ central bank is studying the possibility of aid to Lebanon and will inform the Gulf state’s leadership of its assessment but has no details yet, its governor said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri did not elaborate on what this recommendation might be and said specifics had not been agreed upon.

“We decided to study and recommend to the leadership in light of developments recently,” Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri told reporters when asked whether the UAE had given any aid to Lebanon since that country’s prime minister visited last month.

He added he hoped the situation would improve in Lebanon, which is grappling with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war and nationwide protests.

Last month then Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said the UAE had promised investments and financial aid to Lebanon but nothing materialised.

Hariri, who has been traditionally backed by the West and Sunni Gulf Arab allies, resigned last week declaring he had hit a "dead end" in trying to resolve Lebanon's crisis.