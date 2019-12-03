CORRECTED-Lebanon's Bassil suggests government talks nearing "happy ending"

(Corrects day in lead to Tuesday)

BEIRUT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister, Gebran Bassil, said on Tuesday he hoped that difficult talks over forming a new government were nearing a “happy ending”.

Politicians must agree a new government to stave off even deeper economic crisis and attract foreign support. Talks have been in deadlock since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister under pressure from an unprecedented wave of protests. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam; Editing by Kevin Liffey)