Ex-minister Diab on course to be designated Lebanese PM-sources

BEIRUT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Former education minister Hassan Diab looks set to be named Lebanon’s new prime minister on Thursday, senior political sources said, a move that would thrust a little-known engineer to the forefront of efforts to tackle an acute economic crisis.

President Michel Aoun is due to hold formal consultations with Lebanon’s 128 lawmakers on their choice for prime minister throughout the day, and must designate the candidate with the greatest support.

Diab emerged as a candidate for the position at the last minute when outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri withdrew his candidacy for a job that must be filled by a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon’s sectarian system.