December 20, 2019 / 10:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon's new PM aims to form government within six weeks - Deutsche Welle interview

BEIRUT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s new prime minister designate Hassan Diab said in an interview with Deutsche Welle he will work on forming a government within six weeks to help pull the country out of a deepening economic and political crisis.

Diab, an academic and former education minister, was designated on Thursday as the country’s next prime minister with the support of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies.

“Previous governments in the last decade took a year to form and I seek to form a government in the next four weeks or a period that does not exceed six weeks,” Diab said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Clarke)

