November 16, 2019 / 9:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon's Safadi withdraws candidacy to be PM, urges Hariri for the post

BEIRUT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Former Lebanese finance minister Mohammad Safadi withdrew his candidacy to be the next prime minister on Saturday, saying that he saw that it would have been difficult to form a “harmonious” cabinet supported by all parties.

Safadi, in a statement from his office, said he hoped outgoing prime minister Saad al-Hariri would be designated again for the post. Hariri quit on Oct. 29 in the face of unprecedented anti-government protests. (Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Grant McCool)

