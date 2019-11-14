Lebanese media: agreement on naming Safadi as next PM

BEIRUT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Several major Lebanese parties have agreed on nominating Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, as the prime minister of a new government, the Lebanese broadcasters LBCI and MTV reported on Thursday.

The agreement took place in a meeting on Friday between outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Lebanon’s leading Sunni politician, and senior representatives of the Shi’ite groups Amal and Hezbollah.

MTV said the government would be a mixture of politicians and technocrats.

They did not identify their sources. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Sandra Maler)