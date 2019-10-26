Lebanese army fires into the air near Tripoli - al-Jadeed TV, witness

BEIRUT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Lebanese army fired gunshots into the air during a protest blocking a road near the city of Tripoli on Saturday, a witness and Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed said, citing its own correspondent.

The Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter that three people were injured there and vehicles were being sent to the scene.

A witness said protesters were blocking a main road running north from the northern city of Tripoli to the Akkar area. The army was trying to open it and fired gunshots into the air.

State news agency NNA said gunfire was heard, without giving further details. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Ellen Francis and Reuters TV; Editing by Alex Richardson)