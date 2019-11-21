Bonds News
United States ready to work with new Lebanese govt, President Aoun tweets

BEIRUT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States is ready to work with a new Lebanese government that responds to the needs of its people, President Donald Trump said in a cable to Lebanese President Michael Aoun, according to a tweet from Aoun on Thursday.

Lebanon is mired in a deep political crisis amid nationwide protests that prompted Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign on Oct. 29. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Lebanon’s leaders to form a new government capable of enacting reforms and fighting corruption after Hariri’s resignation. (Reporting by Eric Knecht Editing by Gareth Jones)

