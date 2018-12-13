Lebanese pound overnight interbank rate hits 75 pct-media, source

BEIRUT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Overnight interbank rates for Lebanese pounds reached 75 percent on Thursday, the local English-language Daily Star newspaper and a banking source said, the highest rate since a political crisis late last year.

The Daily Star reported that the rate had stood at 50 percent in the past three days. The banking source told Reuters the rate had been 40 percent on Tuesday and 55 percent on Wednesday.

It comes as the cost of insuring Lebanese sovereign debt against default this week reached its highest level since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Seven months since a general election, Lebanon still has no government as its rival parties jostle for cabinet positions. The country is heavily indebted and has a stagnant economy.

Investors are looking for a new government to pursue long-stalled economic reforms to put public debt on a sustainable footing.

“The week before last (the overnight interbank rate) was still within single digits. Last week it reached double digits. It increased further this week,” said Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at Byblos Bank, though he did not confirm the figure of 75 percent.

“The rate reached much more than 75 percent, about 117 percent, in November last year. It has ended each month since May of this year at 5 percent according to Central Bank figures,” he added.

In November 2017 Lebanon went through a political crisis after Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned in a declaration made from Saudi Arabia, which he later rescinded after it was widely acknowledged that Riyadh had forced him to step down.

Ghobril said there could be a range of explanations for the higher rate.

“It could be for normal business use in terms of demand for dollars by traders, or it might be some individuals converting pounds into dollars, which has prompted the few banks with a temporary shortage of liquidity in Lebanese pounds to borrow on the interbank market and take Lebanese pounds to the central bank to buy dollars,” he said. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)