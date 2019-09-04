S&P warns Lebanon's falling reserves could trigger downgrade, test dollar peg

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon faces another credit rating downgrade and a potential test of its currency peg if the depletion of its limited foreign exchange reserves accelerates, S&P Global warned on Wednesday.

S&P said it estimated Lebanon’s usable reserves will fall to $19.2 billion by the end of the year, from $25.5 billion at end of 2018. While that should be enough to cover the government’s borrowing requirements and external deficit over the next 12 months, there are widespread risks.

“We believe there is a risk that customer deposit flows, particularly by non-residents, could continue to decline, resulting in an accelerated drawdown of FX reserves that would test the country’s ability to maintain the currency peg to the U.S. dollar,” S&P said in a new report

“A continuation of these trends during the next six months could trigger a downgrade to ‘CCC’ rating category.” (Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Tommy Wilkes)