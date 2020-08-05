Baghdad will provide fuel aid to Beirut after blast -statement

BEIRUT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - An Iraqi delegation headed by the Iraqi oil minister met the Lebanese prime minister, Hassan Diab, on Wednesday and informed him that Baghdad will provide fuel aid to Beirut after the blast on Aug. 4, according to a statement by the Lebanese government.

Lebanese local media also said that an amount of wheat will arrive on Friday from Iraq as an aid after the blast left the Lebanese capital short on wheat, according to the governor.