August 4, 2020

Lebanon defence council recommends military oversee security in "disaster-stricken" Beirut

BEIRUT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Supreme Defence Council recommended declaring Beirut a disaster-stricken city following a massive explosion, declaring a two-week state of emergency in the capital and handing over security responsibility to military authorities.

A council statement, read live on television, said President Michel Aoun has decided to release 100 billion Lebanese pounds in emergency allocations from the 2020 budget.

It also recommended ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that a committee be tasked with investigating the blast and present its findings within five days to mete out the maximum punishment for those responsible. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

