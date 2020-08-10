UPDATE 1-Lebanon's finance minister ready to resign, local media says

(Recasts to clarify minister has not yet submitted resignation)

BEIRUT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, a key negotiator with the IMF over a rescue plan to help Lebanon exit a financial crisis, has prepared his resignation letter and brought it with him to a cabinet meeting, a source close to him and local media said.

Earlier local broadcasters MTV and Al Jadeed had said that Wazni had resigned. Al Jadeed then said the minister had arrived for a cabinet meeting with this resignation letter in hand. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Laila Bassam; Editing by Samia Nakhoul)