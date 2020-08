DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Iraq’s cabinet agreed on Friday to send 13,300 tonnes of wheat, 3600 cubic meters of diesel, medicines and medical equipment in aid to Lebanon, the state news agency (INA) reported. On Aug 4. a huge blast in the port of Lebanese capital Beirut injured 6,000 people, killed 172 people and made 250,000 homeless.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Jon Boyle