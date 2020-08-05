FACTBOX-France, Turkey, Gulf states among those aiding Beirut after blast

Aug 5 (Reuters) - France, Turkey and Gulf states are among countries offering help to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed at least 100 people and injured nearly 4,000.

Below are details of international aid pledges.

FRANCE

President Emmanuel Macron’s office said France would send 55 security personnel to Lebanon and 6 tonnes of health equipment, while around 10 emergency doctors would also fly to Beirut.

“France is always on the side of Lebanon and the Lebanese people. It is ready to offer assistance depending on the needs expressed by Lebanese authorities,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter.

TURKEY

Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is helping in the search for survivors, digging through debris to look for people and recover bodies. The group has also mobilised a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp to deliver food to those in need, said Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based IHH official.

“We are providing assistance with one ambulance to transfer patients. We may provide help according to the needs of the hospital,” he said.

KUWAIT

Kuwait has delivered medical aid and other essentials. The ministry of health said Kuwaiti aid arrived in Lebanon by military plane on Wednesday morning and the Kuwaiti Red Crescent said it would offer whatever help Lebanon needed, Kuwait television reported.

GULF

Qatar state news agency QNA said the country had dispatched a first military plane carrying medical aid on Wednesday. Three more planes were to follow later in the day containing two field hospitals of 500 beds each, equipped with respirators and other necessary medical supplies.

RUSSIA

Russia’s emergencies ministries said it was sending five planes carrying medical equipment, a field hospital and medical personnel. It said all medical staff travelling to Beirut would be equipped with personal protective gear in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands is sending a specialised search and rescue team to Lebanon consisting of 67 doctors, nurses, firemen and police officers to assist in the search for survivors trapped under rubble.

IRAN

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran was ready to send medical aid to Lebanon, help treat the injured and provide other necessary medical assistance.

“We hope that the circumstances of this incident will be determined as soon as possible and that peace will return to Beirut,” state television quoted him as saying. (Reporting by Reuters bureaux, Compiled by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)